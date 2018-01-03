Haryana’s only woman loco driver dies during childbirth

The only woman loco driver in Haryana died at an Ambala hospital during childbirth in the wee hours of Tuesday. Rajni Devi (29), a resident of Chanderpuri near the divisional railway complex, was the first loco driver from the Ambala rail division which comprises Haryana, parts of Punjab and some places in Uttar Pradesh.

She complained of labour pains on Monday evening after which she was taken to the railway hospital which referred her to the Cantt civil hospital.

Civil surgeon Dr Vinod Gupta said there was no negligence on part of the doctors or nurses and that after a normal delivery Devi had a sudden heart attack and died.

From there, she was taken to the city civil hospital where she died during the delivery. However, the girl she gave birth to, survived. Railway employees and other people in large numbers turned up for her funeral on Tuesday.

Former minister Nirmal Singh, who visited the deceased’s house to condole her death, said a promising life has been cut short. He demanded that the railways should provide a job to one of her family members as she has left behind two daughters.

Rajni had joined the railways in 2012. Her husband Shiv Shakti said after delay in delivery he suggested the doctors to go for caesarean section. He alleged lack of proper arrangement while transferring her from the maternity to emergency ward.

