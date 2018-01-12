‘It’s shocking’: Support and backlash after Supreme Court judges criticise CJI

The press conference by four senior judges of the Supreme Court to voice publicly matters related to assignment of cases has set off a debate over the unprecedented move.

While some in the legal fraternity supported the outburst of justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Lokur and Kurien Joseph, others raised questions against them. (LIVE UPDATES)

The matter related to assignment of cases by Chief Justice of India, Dipak Misra in which the senior judges have found

Former Delhi high court judge justice (retd) RS Sodhi called for their impeachment, according to ANI.

“I think all four judges should be impeached. They have no business to sit there and deliver verdicts anymore,” he said.

“We have all had differences. But never have we gone to press. This is appalling. This trade unionism is wrong. Democracy in danger is not for them to say; we have parliament, courts, police functioning,” he said.

“Issues don’t matter. It is their complaint on administrative matter. They are only four, there are 23 others (in the SC). Four get together and show the Chief Justice in a poor light, it is immature & childish behaviour,” justice (retd) Sodhi said.

PB Sawant, a former Supreme Court judge said this was an unprecedented step. “This means that there is a serious dispute, either with CJI or some internal dispute.”

Former attorney general of India Soli Sorabjee said he was “very upset about this”. “I wish the four Supreme Court judges hadn’t done this. This will have severe repercussions on judiciary,” he was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

Calling the presser “quite shocking”, senior Supreme Court lawyer KTS Tulsi said they must have exhausted all possible remedies. “There must have been compelling reasons for the senior-most judges to have adopted this course of action. One could see pain on their faces while they were speaking.”

Top SC lawyer Prashant Bhushan thanked the judges for taking the “unpleasant, extraordinary stand”, according to NDTV.

“It is certainly a very serious development which has cast a huge shadow on the Chief Justice. Somebody had to confront the situation, where CJ is blatantly misusing his powers, hence the unprecedented step,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Indira Jaising, another top SC advocate told NDTV she supported the judges’ move. “I think we, the people of India, have a right to know what is going on within the collegium and I welcome this.”

On the judges going against the CJI, she pointed out that “they are not anti-CJI. They want to build a consensus.”

When asked about the alleged mysterious death of former CBI court judge B H Loya, who was presiding over the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, she said it could have been the tipping point. “The fact that it was listed in court today (Friday) is an indication,” she told the news channel.

Senior advocate and Congress leader Salman Khurshid told ANI he was deeply pained and “also feel a sense of agony that highest court of land should come under such severe stress that forces judges to address the media”.

He said the lawyers would meet at 5 to discuss the issue.

“This is a black day for judiciary. Today’s press conference would cause a bad precedent. From now on, every common man could look at all judicial order with suspicion. Every judgement will be questioned,” pointed out Ujjwal Nikam, a senior lawyer.

(With agency inputs)