Modi, Naidu wish Atal Behari Vajpayee who turns 93

Former prime minister Atal Behari Vajpayee turned 93 on Monday and was wished by vice president M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“His phenomenal as well as visionary leadership made India more developed and further raised our prestige at the world stage. I pray for his good health,” Modi tweeted in the morning.

A part of his greeting, Naidu posted a poem by Vajpayee which urged people to remain united and not to give up hope in tough times.

Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004. He is the first and the only non-Congress leader who completed his full term as prime minister.

Born in 1924, he entered politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. He was also the first external affairs minister to deliver a speech in the UN Assembly in Hindi.