India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's men look for hat-trick of wins

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Harmanpreet Singh will be leading the charge for India

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Live Score: India face Japan in a thrilling clash in third round clashes of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Jalandhar. Both teams head into this match undefeated with six points each. Defending champions India are in excellent form after a commanding 5-2 victory over China, which followed their 13-0 thumping of Bangladesh. In the China clash, India were powered by two goals each from captain Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh. Meanwhile, Japan secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bangladesh. While India will be the clear favourites playing in front of a passionate home crowd in Punjab, Japan is expected to be their toughest test of the tournament. Interestingly, Japan is the last Asian team to have beaten India, at the 2022 Asia Cup.

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