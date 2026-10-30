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India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's men look for hat-trick of wins

By Shaunak Ghosh
Oct 30, 2026, 18:09:52 IST

India vs Japan Hockey Asian Champions Trophy Live Score: Check out all the latest live updates as Harmanpreet Singh's men take on Japan in their third match of the tournament in Jalandhar.

Harmanpreet Singh will be leading the charge for India
Harmanpreet Singh will be leading the charge for India

India vs Japan, Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Live Score: India face Japan in a thrilling clash in third round clashes of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 in Jalandhar. Both teams head into this match undefeated with six points each. Defending champions India are in excellent form after a commanding 5-2 victory over China, which followed their 13-0 thumping of Bangladesh. In the China clash, India were powered by two goals each from captain Harmanpreet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh. Meanwhile, Japan secured a hard-fought 1-0 win against Bangladesh. While India will be the clear favourites playing in front of a passionate home crowd in Punjab, Japan is expected to be their toughest test of the tournament. Interestingly, Japan is the last Asian team to have beaten India, at the 2022 Asia Cup.

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Follow all the updates here:
Oct 30, 2026, 18:09:49 IST

India in red-hot form

India have begun the Asian Champions Trophy 2026 campaign with a bang. In their first match of the tournament, they beat Bangladesh by a massive margin of 13-0. In the very next game, they defeated China by another handsome margin of 5-2. India will now look for a hat-trick of wins.

Oct 30, 2026, 17:47:20 IST

Hello and welcome

Hello and welcome to the Olympic Surjeet Singh Stadium in Jalandhar as India take on Japan in their third encounter of the Asian Champions Trophy 2026. Can India register a hat-trick of wins to ensure that the perfect start to their title defence continues?

Home Sports hockey India vs Japan Hockey Live Score, Asian Champions Trophy: Harmanpreet's men look for hat-trick of wins
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