 ‘Nobel for Jayalalithaa, her statue in Parliament’: 5 resolutions of AIADMK | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Dec 29, 2016-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

‘Nobel for Jayalalithaa, her statue in Parliament’: 5 resolutions of AIADMK

india Updated: Dec 29, 2016 12:21 IST
Aditya Iyer
Aditya Iyer
Hindustan Times, Chennai
Highlight Story

A supporter of J Jayalalithaa lights candles while pay tribute after her death. (AFP Photo)

Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of late J Jayalalithaa, was on Thursday appointed the AIADMK general secretary, with the top-decision making body of the party passing a unanimous resolution to this effect.

The post fell vacant following the death of party general secretary and Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Here are the resolutions passed at meeting:

1) Natrajan will be the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

2) An election will be conducted according to rule 20, section 2 of party bylaws, which stipulate that eligible candidates must have been a member of the party for at least five years. Natarajan, who was expelled by Jayalalithaa in 2011, rejoined the party in 2012 and hasn’t completed the necessary five-year term.

3) The party will request to award the Bharat Ratna, Nobel Peace Prize and Ramon Magsaysay Award to Jayalalithaa for her social work.

4) The party will request to declare Jayalalithaa’s birthday as National Farmer’s Day.

5) One of the resolutions says there is a need to erect a statue of Jayalalithaa in Parliament. MGR and Murasoli are the only Tamil leaders whose statues are present there.

tags

more from india

Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Chevrolet extends offer prices on automobiles for the festive season in India
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<