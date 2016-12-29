‘Nobel for Jayalalithaa, her statue in Parliament’: 5 resolutions of AIADMK

Sasikala Natarajan, the close aide of late J Jayalalithaa, was on Thursday appointed the AIADMK general secretary, with the top-decision making body of the party passing a unanimous resolution to this effect.

The post fell vacant following the death of party general secretary and Tamil Nadu chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Here are the resolutions passed at meeting:

1) Natrajan will be the interim general secretary of the AIADMK.

2) An election will be conducted according to rule 20, section 2 of party bylaws, which stipulate that eligible candidates must have been a member of the party for at least five years. Natarajan, who was expelled by Jayalalithaa in 2011, rejoined the party in 2012 and hasn’t completed the necessary five-year term.

3) The party will request to award the Bharat Ratna, Nobel Peace Prize and Ramon Magsaysay Award to Jayalalithaa for her social work.

4) The party will request to declare Jayalalithaa’s birthday as National Farmer’s Day.

5) One of the resolutions says there is a need to erect a statue of Jayalalithaa in Parliament. MGR and Murasoli are the only Tamil leaders whose statues are present there.