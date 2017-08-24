RSS worker murdered on roadside in Kerala, communal tensions might flare up

A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker accused of murder was stabbed to death early on Thursday in Kerala’s Malappuram district, police said, ratcheting up temperatures in a state that has seen a spate of political violence.

Vipin – whose body was found on the roadside with several stab wounds – was allegedly part of a team that murdered Aneesh Kumar, also known as Faisal Pullani (31) eight months ago for converting to Islam. Vipin was released on bail last week.

Tension gripped the sensitive Kodinji area after the murder and police tightened vigil across the district. Eight members of Faizal’s family also converted to Islam last month.

Vipin’s murder was the latest in a string of political killings in the state that has prompted the RSS to blame the ruling Left Front of murdering opponents. Earlier this month, a 34-year-old RSS worker was killed and his hands chopped off allegedly by CPI(M) supporters.

Faisal, who was working as a driver in Saudi Arabia, was hacked to death on November 19, a year after he converted to Islam. Police arrested 12 people including his brother-in-law K Vinod in connection with the murder. His family members said Vinod, an active worker of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, earlier threatened to liquidate him if he broadened his “conversion aspirations”. He was executed three days before he was to fly to join his workplace.

After the murder of Faisal, there were fears of a communal flare-up but the situation was brought under control because of mosque committees that took a pledge that they would uphold the tradition of communal harmony in the district. But the latest murder has again vitiated the atmosphere.