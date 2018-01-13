Supreme Court in turmoil to Isro launches 100th satellite: Top stories of the day

Four judges of the Supreme Court took the unprecedented step of publicly criticising the chief justice on Friday, alleging one of country’s most admired institutions was in danger. The Indian Army chief said the country must focus on its northern borders and warned China that India was not weak. US President Donald Trump denied using vulgar language about Haiti and countries in Africa, but that did little to improve his image. These were the top stories on Friday. Here is more about them.

Supreme Court judges in public spat with Chief Justice

Four justices of the Supreme Court criticised the chief justice for the way cases were distributed to judges and raised concerns about judicial appointments, in an unprecedented public airing of problems at one of the country’s most respected institutions. Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan Bhimrao Lokur and Kurian Joseph claimed democracy in the country would be endangered if the Supreme Court was not set right.

India sends its 100th satellite into space

India launched its 100th satellite on Friday as the country seeks to project itself as a global low-cost provider of services in space. A total of 31 small satellites were launched into space. More than half of the micro and nano satellites were for the Unites States, and the remainder India, Canada, Finland, France, South Korea and the United Kingdom.

Issue of Judge BH Loya’s death serious: Supreme Court

Allegations made about the death of BH Loya, a special CBI judge who was hearing the Sohrabuddin Sheikh encounter case, are a “serious matter”, said the Supreme Court on Friday as it asked the Maharashtra government to submit his autopsy report before it by January 15. The court also sought the state’s response on petitions seeking an independent probe into Loya’s death.

Donald Trump uses vulgar language for Haiti, African countries

US President Donald Trump used vulgar language to question why the US would accept more immigrants from Haiti and “shithole countries” in Africa rather than places like Norway, as he rejected a bipartisan immigration deal, according to people briefed on the extraordinary Oval Office conversation. As protests grew, Trump denied he had used the words.

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat addresses a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

China strong, but India is not weak: Army chief

India will not allow its territory to be invaded and China should not consider it weak, Army chief General Bipin Rawat has said. “China is a powerful country but we are not a weak nation,” Rawat said. “The focus has to shift to the northern borders (with China). We have focused too long on the western side (bordering Pakistan),” he said.

NRI arrested for molesting US woman at Delhi five star hotel

A non-resident Indian was arrested for allegedly molesting an American woman at a five-star hotel in Chanakyapuri, the diplomatic enclave in New Delhi. Anmol Singh Kharbanda, 25, and the 52-year-old woman were guests staying in different rooms of the Taj Diplomatic Enclave (earlier known as Taj Palace). The woman alleges Kharbanda invited her to his room, molested her and tried to sedate her.

Nepal ends India’s monopoly on internet access with new Chinese link

Nepal ended India’s monopoly on internet access on Friday by opening a new optical fibre link across the Himalayan mountains to China. Landlocked Nepal was till Friday dependent on India for access to the worldwide web through connections for which it pays a substantial sum as fees and royalties. Nepal’s new deal reflects China’s growing engagement in a region seen as India’s backyard.

Nitish Kumar’s convoy pelted with stones in Dalit village

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was unhurt when people of a Dalit village in Buxar district threw stones at his convoy, leaving about a dozen police officials injured and half a dozen vehicles damaged. Kumar was on a tour to review the development plans of his government, but the people of Nandan panchayat say they have got no help.

ICICI Bank says malware in mobile app not a threat

ICICI Bank on Friday admitted its mobile banking application had a malware, but said customers were safe. The admission comes days after Quickheal, a Pune-based cyber security firm, warned lenders of the presence of a malware in the mobile banking apps running on operating system Android.

Homeless man’s account of living on streets of Paris takes Twitter by storm

Christian Page, a French homeless man, has become a social media sensation, chalking up nearly 20,000 followers on Twitter with his account of life on the streets of Paris. Page was the head waiter in a ritzy restaurant in the posh Madeleine district of the French capital before becoming homeless after a divorce that tipped him into depression.