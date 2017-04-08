 UP govt-run school students to learn English from class 1 | india-news | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 08, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

UP govt-run school students to learn English from class 1

india Updated: Apr 08, 2017 00:27 IST
Anupam Srivastava
Uttar Pradesh

English will be taught as a compulsory subject from Class 1 in government-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. Till date, the subject was taught from Class 5. (Reuters File Photo)

English will be taught as a compulsory subject from Class 1 in government-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. Till date, the subject was taught from Class 5.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday told HT: “English will be taught from Class 1. All the school heads have been directed to improve the standards.”

The decision was taken after chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he wanted students of government schools to get equally good education like those of private or missionary schools.

Sharma said, “The teaching standards in state schools will be brought on a par with private or missionary institutes.”

The education sector always needed attention but it was never a priority for previous governments, the deputy chief minister said.

He also said, “The state government has an eye on alleged irregularities, poor teaching work and the stagnant nature
of elementary education in government schools. The government has a plan to fix the fault in the system. The chief minister has expressed his desire for a modern outlook and at the same time, promote nationalism among the students.”

tags

more from india

Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Worth a Thousand Words- Make Your Smartphone Photography Smarter
Promotional Feature

Recommended for you