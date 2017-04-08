UP govt-run school students to learn English from class 1

English will be taught as a compulsory subject from Class 1 in government-run schools in Uttar Pradesh. Till date, the subject was taught from Class 5.

Deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma on Friday told HT: “English will be taught from Class 1. All the school heads have been directed to improve the standards.”

The decision was taken after chief minister Yogi Adityanath said that he wanted students of government schools to get equally good education like those of private or missionary schools.

Sharma said, “The teaching standards in state schools will be brought on a par with private or missionary institutes.”

The education sector always needed attention but it was never a priority for previous governments, the deputy chief minister said.

He also said, “The state government has an eye on alleged irregularities, poor teaching work and the stagnant nature

of elementary education in government schools. The government has a plan to fix the fault in the system. The chief minister has expressed his desire for a modern outlook and at the same time, promote nationalism among the students.”