Live, India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, live cricket score: IND aim to seal series

The Indian cricket team will look to wrap up the five-match series when they face a hapless Sri lanka side in the 3rd ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium today. India had won the Test series 3-0 and lead the ODIs 2-0. Can the Sri Lankans find their winning touch in a crucial match? Catch live cricket score of India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI, Pallekele here. (LIVE STREAMING INFO)

12:40 PM IST: The manner in which India have dominated Sri Lanka so far during the tour has been mind-boggling, with the hosts yet to register a single victory so far. Can Sri Lanka buck the trend today? We shall find out.

12:30 PM IST: Hello and welcome to live coverage of the third ODI between India and Sri Lanka.

Thanks to MS Dhoni and Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s unbeaten 100-run partnership, India recovered from a precarious 131/7 to clinch a three-wicket thriller in Pallekele on Thursday. This was also India’s second win in as many matches at the venue. Chasing 231 in 47 overs for a win, India’s top order came under pressure for the first time in the series but the Lankans could not trump the Indians.

After a brilliant start, Virat Kohli sent in KL Rahul and Kedar Jadhav at No. 3 and 4, respectively. The experiment failed because they couldn’t read Akila Dananjay’s wrong ones properly. Kohli said the shuffling of the batting order didn’t hurt the team. It’ll be interesting to see whether Rahul and Jadhav continue to bat up or the skipper returns to his original batting position.

While India could yet field an unchanged combination, there will be changes in Sri Lanka’s playing XI. Captain Upul Tharanga has been handed a two-match ban for slow over-rate for the second time since the ICC Champions Trophy in June, and he’ll sit out of the next two ODIs. Chamara Kapugedera will lead the hosts in his absence.

Dinesh Chandimal is expected to slot into Tharanga’s No. 4 spot while Lahiru Thirimanne is likely to open alongside Niroshan Dickwella, after Danushka Gunathilaka injured his shoulder whilst fielding in the second ODI.