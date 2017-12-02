Jodhpur tense after two groups clash

Communal tension prevailed in Soorsagar area of Jodhpur after a clash between two groups, police said on Saturday.

The police have arrested 11 people for the Friday night clash, said Sameerkumar Singh, the deputy commissioner of police (West). Additional police force has been deployed in the area to maintain peace, he added.

According to a senior police official, trouble began after a young man was beaten up by some miscreants.

The man later returned with others to take revenge, but by the time they reached, the miscreants had fled the scene. The angry group then set a shop on fire, which resulted in stone pelting from both sides. The clashing groups also set on fire two cars and six motorcycles parked on the road.

When police arrived, they too came under the attack of stone pelters.

After two hours of ruckus, the police, along with a team of the Rajasthan Armed Constabulary, managed to bring the situation under control, the official said.

While three people from the clashing groups received injuries, five policemen, including assistant commissioner of police Kamal Singh, too sustained minor injuries, the police said. A group pelted stones in the morning also, though additional forces were deployed in the area to maintain peace, the police added.