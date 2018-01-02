After Rajputs, Muslims want ban on Padmavati for showing them in ‘negative light’

After Rajputs, voices of protest against the film Padmavati are being raised within the Muslim community too.

Muslim religious leaders have said they will oppose the film if it distorts historical facts and hurts sentiments of the Hindus and Muslims.

The film has been violently opposed by the Rajputs for allegedly misrepresenting history and portraying queen Padmini of Chittor in poor light.

Now Muslim leaders have come forward to protest misrepresenting of Delhi Sultan Ala-ud-din Khilji. Yunus Chopdar, Rajasthan Madarsa Board member and president of the Rajasthan Muslims Parishad said the film distorted Khilji’s character.

“The film shows Muslims in negative light and should be banned. The government should have rules regarding historical films so they do not misrepresent facts.”

Muslims leaders say there are apprehensions that the film could lead to communal tensions between Hindus and Muslims.

A panel comprising Arvind Singh, and historians Chandramani Singh and KK Singh viewed the film Padmavati and expressed reservations on the content. Singh said the film portrayed Hindus and Muslims in poor light.

Anjuman Talimul Islam chief in Udaipur Mohammed Khalil said both the Hindus and Muslims have lived in harmony in Mewar region for centuries and that should not be disrupted.

Khalil said Maharana Arvind Singh, who was part of the panel that viewed the film, has state that it has scenes that depict not only Rajputs but also Muslims in poor light and that it can lead to tension between the two communities.

“We support and stand with Arvind Singh ji. If facts have been distorted and if it leads to communal tension then we will oppose the film,” he said.

“We request director Sanjay Leela Bhansali to get facts checked by historians and delete those portions that misrepresent history.”

Writer Qamar Mewadi said while artists have the freedom of expression, it should not disrupt harmony in society.

He further said that though the film is based on Malik Mohammed Jayasi’s fictional work Padmavat but its characters are drawn on the king and queen of Mewar and any dishonour to them will not be acceptable to people of Mewar.

Anjuman Talimul Islam chief in Rajsamand Firoz Vakil also expressed similar sentiments.

The amity between the Hindus and Muslims goes back several centuries, he said.

“Maharana Pratap’s army chief was Hakim Khan Sur, who fought shoulder to shoulder with him in the battle of Haldighati.”

He further said that they supported Arvind Singh in his opposition to the film as it distorted history.

“2018 is election year and some elements could use the film to stoke communal passions.”

In November, the Ajmer Dargah Deewan Zainul Abedin Ali Khan had demanded that the film be banned as it distorted facts and hurt religious sentiments.

