Graduates compete for menial jobs to shed ‘unemployed’ tag

Armed with a B Ed degree, Buddhi Sagar, 27, of Sant Kabir Nagar dreamed of teaching kids of his district to shape their future. Little did he know then what job scarcity would force him to do one day.

On Thursday, Sagar cleaned a nullah at Balu Adda here, competing with other candidates to get selected for the post of sanitation worker in the Lucknow Municipal Corporation .

Sagar also went down a manhole to prove that he was fit for the job.

“ I wanted to teach children but destiny forced me to clean the nullah. I am desperate for a job as my parents want some help from me and getting the job of a teacher is not easy,” he said .

Similarly, Junaid, 28, also searched for his vocation in filth, cleaning the nullah despite being a graduate. “ I don’t think any job is good or bad , big or small. The fact is that I want money and for that I need a job. It is better to earn cleaning the road than getting overage and do nothing, ” he said.

Sheer lack of employability forced these desperate youths to pick up the broom and appear in the practical exam for the menial job of sanitation workers in Lucknow Municipal Corporation, despite being educated. As many as 5.6 lakh people applied for 3,142 posts of sanitation workers which were announced in May this year. Almost two rooms were filled with their application forms.

Municipal commissioner Udairaj Singh said, “ The recruitments have been opened after 10 years, so there is a mad rush for the posts. Today 200 candidates were called for physical test but only 128 arrived.”

According to information, around 34 of these 128 were graduates.

Kalawati, 18, of Rudauli is fluent in English and passed intermediate with 65% marks. She dreamt of a good government job when she got admission in BA . But her family forced her to apply for the post of sanitation worker in LMC due to financial crunch. Initially she was hesitant to clean the road but later on competed with the others .

“I wanted to pursue my graduation and become a bank officer but circumstances have brought me here. However, now I want this job badly. I want to show my family that I can rise in this job too,” said Kalawati with determination in her eyes.

Ram Sajivan Yadav, 34, has two kids. He has also passed intermediate in first division but being handicapped hindered pursuit of a good career. He came here to compete with other well-built candidates for the sake of his family and end his frustration of being unemployed. He said, “I want this job badly as I can no longer bear to carry the tag of being a jobless man.”

Once the candidates pass the physical test, they will be called for an interview before the final selection. According to the level of involvement and performance in cleaning work, the candidates would be kept in categories A,B,C and D.