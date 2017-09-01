Lucknow Metro is a green system 

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) – one of the apex bodies in India to rate and certify a system as a ‘green’ system – has certified Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) a ‘green metro rail system’, awarding platinum certificate to all its eight Metro stations on the ‘priority corridor’ from Transport Nagar to Charbagh due for inauguration on September 5.

Highlights For achieving the highest rating LMRC has planted more than 5000 saplings at various location, has made arrangement to collect 100% rain water runoff during rains, generate about 2MW of solar energy, extensive use of LED lighting, maximum use of day lighting, effective waste management etc. Also, LMRC’s documents and sites were put to rigorous tests and inspections by the IGBC-CII team before awarding the Platinum certification.

LMRC is planning to register for the upcoming stations under Green MRTS rating and to start implementing green practices to get them certified too.

Platinum certificates and plaques for 8 stations of the priority corridor were handed over to managing director LMRC Kumar Keshav by S Raghupathy, deputy director general, CII- IGBC.

Expressing happiness, Kumar Keshav said, “It will have a recurring effect on saving of energy at the station. This platinum certification is an important step towards making Lucknow Metro sustainable”.

Lucknow Metro registered 8 stations under ‘green mass rapid transport rating system’ developed by Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Indian Green Building Council, at the very beginning of the project itself.

The audit by external agency continued for two years, continuous monitoring the project by site visit and collecting information at different stages.

Kumar Keshav said, “The broad purpose of getting this certificate is to achieve the twin goals of sustainable development and low carbon growth and minimising threats of climate change. With benefits ranging from water conservation, energy efficiency, use of renewable energy, rain water harvesting, material conservation and commuter facilities, LMRC’s Platinum certified stations are set to provide world class experience to the people of Lucknow.”