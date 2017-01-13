EOW arrests Mumbai builder for cheating business partner

The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police recently arrested a 58-year-old builder for allegedly cheating his business partner of Rs18.72 crore by selling property they co-owned.

According to EOW, the arrested accused had lured the complainant’s company to invest in the construction of a commercial establishment in Goa promising him heavy returns. The accused had taken the land measuring around 11,000 sq metre on lease and needed investment for the construction.

Back in 2009, the accused and the complainant got into a deal of constructing a commercial building with 42 galas.

After the completion of the commercial establishment in 2015, the accused allegedly sold 5 galas totally worth Rs 18.72 crore. The complainant alleged that the accused never informed him about selling the five galas.

He then lodged a FIR under relevant sections of IPC amounting to criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery with the Mumbai EOW.

