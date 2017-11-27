Mumbai tuition teacher rapes 11-year-old daughter for over a year, held

Police arrested a 54-year-old tuition teacher on Monday for allegedly raping his 11-year-old daughter multiple times over the past year at their Santacruz home.

Police said the matter came to light a week ago, after the girl told her mother about the sexual assault.

They added that they had conducted awareness drives in the girl’s school earlier this year, as part of their Police Didi initiative, which might have encouraged her to speak up.

The girl said her father would rape her every time the mother left the house.

Police registered a case on Saturday under section 354 (sexual harassment), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 6 (Aggravated Penetrative Sexual Assault), 10 (Aggravated Sexual Assault) and 12 (Sexual Harassment of the Child) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused was arrested on Monday and produced before a sessions court, which remanded him in police custody till November 30. He and the victim were sent for medical tests.