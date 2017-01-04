Now, easy NOCs for housing societies in Maharashtra

In a major relief to common citizens, the state cooperative department has issued a circular making it mandatory for cooperative housing societies to issue no-objection-certificates (NOC) to its members within a specific time for some purposes.

Cooperative housing societies will have to now issue NOCs within seven days if it has been asked for some emergency. NOC for sale, mortgage, repair work and internal changes will have to be tabled before an immediate meeting for approval of the managing committee. Members, however, are required to seek for an NOC in a prescribed application.

State cooperative commissioner Chandrakant Dalvi said that decision had been taken following large scale complaints that managing committees of cooperative housing societies raise several queries before issuing an NOC, which delay any work or transaction for no reason. Dalvi said it breeds unnecessary bitterness among members of housing societies.

The department has now issued a circular, which makes it mandatory for the chairman and the secretary of the society to issue NOCs after recovering dues from any member. Residents will need to submit an application, specifically mentioning the reason for the NOC. Societies will also need to issue NOCs in a prescribed manner.

Dalvi made it clear that the chairman and the secretary needed to issue NOCs for any emergency within seven days with their signatures if a committee meeting was not scheduled any time soon. Sanctioning the NOC could be sanctioned in the next meeting of the committee, he said.

Dalvi said members could approach the department if they failed to get an NOC as per the new circular. The department will issue necessary instruction to the society after hearing both sides, he said.

READ MORE

Mumbai housing societies may get their own body