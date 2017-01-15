SC asks Leander Paes, Rhea Pillai to settle dispute amicably

The Supreme Court asked tennis legend Leander Paes and his estranged live-in partner Rhea Pillai to appear before its mediation cell to settle their dispute.

A bench headed by justice Arun Misra advised the duo to work out a settlement to put an end to the litigation pending between them. The couple will likely appear before the mediation cell of the Supreme Court towards end of January.

Pillai had moved the Apex Court, claiming she was in a “matrimonial relationship” with Paes and was entitled to relief under the special Domestic Violence law.

The Bombay HC had held that the contention raised by both sides was an issue, which could be declared after a trial is held. Pillai wants reinstatement of magistrate court order that rejected Paes’s contention that he wasn’t married to her.

Paes and Pillai have been engaged in a legal battle over maintenance and custody of their daughter and Pillai filed a case of domestic violence and harassment against Paes in 2014.

