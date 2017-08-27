Ensure flats for all new govt officials, says Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate

The district magistrate of Gautam Budh Nagar has written a letter to the chief secretary of the state to ask the Noida and Greater Noida authorities to allot government flats to the newly posted officers in the district.

There are over 300 residential flats and quarters owned by the Noida Authorty in the area. There are over 80 such flats which have been forcibly occupied by officers of various levels of seniority.

After the letter for allocation was sent to the chief secretary, Noida Authority has started sending notices along with penalties to the officers who have refused to vacate flats allotted to them even after their transfer and retirement.

The district magistrate sent the letter on August 2 mentioning that despite repeated requests through letters, the Noida Authority failed to provide residences to various new district, state and police officials. The letter has said that many officers who have been transferred are not vacating flats which leads to unavailability of housing space for new officers.

Officers without government flats have to live in rented accommodations at various far off places which makes it difficult for them to attend urgent meetings on time, hampering official work, said the letter.

The district magistrate has mentioned names of 33 officials from the district administration and 11 police officials who are eligible for government accommodation but have not been provided so yet. “I have urged the chief secretary to look into the matter as residences are basic requirement for any officer who gets transferred to the district. Officers have to live in rented accommodations following shortage of flats. All the rules and regulation should be followed to provide residences to the eligible ones,” said BN Singh, district magistrate, Gautam Budh Nagar.

He has also said that officers with government allotted vehicles have no parking area following which they are forced to park their officials vehicles at ‘not so safe places.’

The letter has also pointed out that Gautam Budh Nagar shares its borders with the national capital where rents are much higher and officers end up spending more from their pockets if they opt for accomodations there.

Singh in the letter said, “There is a possibility that there are officers who are holding two government flats, one in Gautam Budh Nagar and the other at their current place of posting. This leads to shortage of flats for the newly posted officials in the district.”

Noida Authority has now started sending notices to officers to vacate authority owned flats after some officials refused to acknowledge government policies to move out if they get transferred or retire. It has already sent notices to around 30 senior district officials with many officers also being slapped with penalties in lakhs of rupees for continuing living in the flats and refused to move out even after their transfer from the district.