Noida: BA student stops going to college citing harassment, four accused nabbed

A Bachelor of Arts student of a government college has stopped attending classes, as she was allegedly being harassed and molested by some anti-social elements on her way to college. The issue came to light when the victim approached Noida’s Phase-3 police for help.

The 20-year-old student, a resident of Chhajarsi in Noida, told police that the men followed her wherever she went, harassed her and passed lewd remarks. Harassed and humiliated, she stopped going to college since Raksha Bandhan day, which fell earlier this month.

The 20-year-old is pursuing her undergraduate studies at Shambhu Dayal Inter College in Ghaziabad.

On Monday, the victim told police that four men from her locality shadowed her wherever she went and such was the extent of the harassment that she hadn’t stepped out of her house for the last twenty days.

“They always wander around our house and I am too scared to step out and walk about. Even my studies are being affected,” the 20-year-old wrote in her complaint.

She alleged that the one of the teasers wants to marry her and has threatened to eliminate her family if she refuses to give in to his demand. She said the men also misbehaved with her father and thrashed him when he tried to intervene.

After a month-long ordeal, the victim arrived at the police station along with her father and relatives on Monday and filed a complaint against the accused.

She even named the accused as Atul, Parvesh, Sushil and Dharmendra in her complaint.

Acting on her complaint, the police on Tuesday nabbed all four of them.

Avnish Dixit, station house officer of Phase – 3 police station, said, “The accused have been booked and an investigation is on.”

The police said the accused live in the same neighbourhood as the victim and all are aged between 20 and 23.

“We are extending every possible help to the victim, so that she can continue with her studies and live without any fear,” Dixit said.