HS Prannoy sends Kidambi Srikanth packing for 10th successive win in PBL

Hosts Awadhe Warriors notched up another thrilling win, beating Ahmedabad Smash Masters 3-2 (4-3) in the Premier Badminton League here on Tuesday night.

Despite world No 3 Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal losing their singles matches, Warriors managed to pull it off at the UP Badminton Academy.

Parupalli Kashyap was the star performer for his side as he beat Sourabh Verma in the ‘trump match’ to give an early lead to winners after their mixed doubles pair Christinna Pedersen and Tang Chun Man came from a game down to beat Kamilla Rytter Juhl and Law Cheuk Him also in a thriller.

The local outfit suffered a setback with world No 10 HS Prannoy scoring a stunning win over world No 3 Srikanth 15-8, 15-11 to keep Ahmedabad Smash Masters in contention. This was Prannoy’s 10th successive win in the league.

Prannoy, who had beaten his countryman to clinch his first national championship last year, looked in stellar form as he cruised to an 8-2 lead at the break. Srikanth could not muster enough and went down meekly in the opening game.

In the second game, the Denmark Open winner tried to get going in the match but Prannoy was clearly the better player on the day and raced to victory in convincing manner. “I am happy that I could ensure the much-needed point for the team and to reach a double digit undefeated figure always gives a special feeling,” he said.

In the marquee clash of the day, world No 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei got the better of world No 10 Saina Nehwal 15-5, 15-14 to help Smash Masters restore parity in the tie. Saina looked nowhere close to her best and Tai Tzu took full advantage of her sluggishness.

Earlier, Kashyap showed his class against an energetic Sourabh Verma. Sourabh looked in great touch in the opening game and was hardly challenged by Kashyap. Even though the Kashyap showed sparks of brilliance, Sourabh managed to dominate the proceedings to go 1-0 in the match.

The second game was a pulsating affair with Awadhe’s Kashyap taking the challenge to his opponent. It was a closely-fought affair. Even though Sourabh gave it all, the Awadhe player showed great determination to restore parity in the match and the send the entire stadium into frenzy.

Sourabh was quick to get off the blocks in the final game and raced to an 8-3 lead. After the interval, Kashyap launched a scathing comeback and tied the score 9-9. But Sourabh was in no mood to let go off the opportunity and raced to a 14-10 lead. Kashyap showed great resiliency and saved four match points to finally seal the match 15-14 after Sourabh found the net.

The duo of Hendra Setiawan and Tang Chun Man sealed the issue with straight games win 15-14, 15-10 against Kidambi Nandgopal and Lee Chun Hei Reginald.