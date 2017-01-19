Bihar journalist murder accused Kaif gets bail as CBI fails to file chargesheet

The main accused in the Siwan journalist murder case, Md Kaif alias Banti, was granted bail by the special CBI court on north Bihar, headquartered at Muzaffarpur, on Thursday as chargesheet against him was not submitted within the stipulated 90 days of his arrest.

CBI judge Anupama Kumari heard a bail petition filed by Sharad Sinha on behalf of Kaif before granting the bail. The CBI counsel was absent during the hearing.

Kaif’s lawyer told HT that this was a moral victory for them as CBI officials had failed to submit the chargesheet. “It shows that they have nothing against my client. A period of 90 days is enough to gather evidence. But, their failure to submit the chargesheet is a clear indication that my client is innocent in this particular case, registered under section 120 B, 302, 34 of IPC as well as section 27 of arms Act,” Sinha added.

He said the release order of Kaif had been sent to the jail authorities concerned. “But, my client will remain in custody for next couple of days as another matter is pending with a Siwan court. Once, he get bail in that case, Kaif will be out from the prison,” he added.

Kaif and some of his associates were made accused in the murder of Siwan-based journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, who was killed on May 13 last year. Sources said Ranjan was intercepted by two motorcycle-borne assailants, one of whom fired from close range.

CBI started probe into the case on the intervention of the Supreme Court after slain journalist’s wife Asha Ranjan filed a petition before it on September 23 last year. Asha Ranjan claimed before the Supreme Court that the CBI had not even started its probe into the case due to “political influence” and “fear of (former Siwan MP and strongman) Mohammad Shahabuddin”.

The top court had directed the CBI to proceed with its probe into the murder and asked the Bihar police to provide protection to Ranjan’s family that has claimed receiving threats from Shahabuddin.