CM drives Pune Metro project on the fast track

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has personally taken charge of major development projects in the city, notably the Pune Metro project, with the goal of putting them on the fast track.

Fadnavis, on Wednesday, instructed the concerned officials and authorities in the city to speedily handover land housing the Shivajinagar godown, Kothrud garbage depot and land at Swargate, to Mahametro, to speed-up the Pune Metro project. He also gave directions for the development of a multi-nodal hub at Swargate.

The CM held a meeting of all IAS officers involved at his “war room” in Mantralaya, while those from Pune joined him via video conferencing.

Pune district collector Saurabh Rao informed the chief minister that the handing over of the Shivajinagar godown land to the Mahametro project would not face any hurdles and the process would be completed at the earliest.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Mahametro’s managing director Brijesh Dixit said that the CM took two specific decisions at the meeting: handing over of lands to Mahametro and development of a multi-modal hub at Swargate.

Pune municipal commissioner Kunal Kumar told Hindustan Times that the chief minster queried the political controversy over the land at Vanaz in Kothrud, for which he was told that the issue was being sorted out to ensure that Metro work proceeded speedily.

The Kothrud land has been in controversy with the political demand for erection of a Chhatrapati Shivaji Memorial there. The option before the administration is to accommodate the Shivaji Memorial along with Metro project.

Start work on Integrated Transport Hub at Swargate in six months: CM

The chief minister instructed officials to begin work on the proposed Integrated Transport Hub at Swargate in the next six months. Municipal Commissioner Kunal Kumar said this would be undertaken by Mahametro which will ensure the integration of other public transport such as PMPML and the State Transport in the Metro planning.

Mahametro managing director Brijesh Dixit said that the Metro station at Swargate would be underground and the other city and state transport hubs would be at different levels.