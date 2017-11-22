21-year-old gangraped in Chandigarh: Police announce Rs 1-lakh for info on suspects

UT police on Tuesday announced Rs 1-lakh reward to anyone providing definitive information on the suspects in the gangrape of 21-year-old Dehradun woman who was later dumped at Sector 53 on November 17.

This came a day after the police department had decided to give incentives to beat constables for providing substantial leads.

Unrewarding rewards so far A Rs 50,000-reward was announced in the murder case of Hoshiarpur sarpanch Satnam Singh. Despite the identification of accused, police failed to make any headway

Another reward of Rs 50,000 was announced for information on Balraj Singh Randhawa — prime accused in Akansh Sen murder case — who continues to be at large

Same amount of reward was announced for information on an auto-rickshaw driver and his aide who raped a 21-year- old call centre employee in Sector 29 forest area in 2016. One accused was held but his DNA did not match with available samples.

“We have decided to announce an award of Rs 1 lakh to anyone who provides information on the suspects. The identity of the informer will be kept confidential,” said Nilambari Vijay Jagdale, senior superintendent of police, Chandigarh.

The police have extracted pictures of the accused from CCTV footage of the Sector-42 petrol pump where they had visited before committing the crime and those pictures will be used on the reward posters which will be pasted across the tricity.

Police to maintain record of auto-rickshaw drivers

Sources said that Chandigarh Police, especially its crime branch, will maintain the record of the auto-rickshaw drivers plying in the city. The police have been noting down the vital details of the such drivers besides checking their documents. “This exercise will help in consolidating the database as there was no such record available so far,” said a senior official of Chandigarh Police.