Parking rates in Chandigarh double from today, and then again from April

The municipal corporation on Thursday announced that parking rates will be doubled in all 25 lots in the city from December 8.

Now, parking a car will cost at Rs 10 at entry for the first four hours, and Rs 10 for every two hours thereafter. The same time-slabs will work for two-wheelers at the rate of Rs 5. These have to be paid at exit.

The rates have been increased after the contractor has converted all the lots into ‘smart’ parking lots, said the MC.

These rates will be applicable till March 2018, while from April 1 the rates will be further doubled.

The revision was okayed by the general house of the MC, and further approved by Jitender Yadav, MC commissioner, after physical inspection of the lots on December 6.

These rates do not apply to the multi-level parking in Sector 17; the one near Fun Republic in Manimajra; the one next to Piccadilly multiplex, Sector 34; and the one near Elante Mall.

The rates are now higher owing to facilities given as part of Smart City plan:

*Digital signboards at every entry point showing status of capacity, occupancy and vacant slots

*CCTV cameras in the lot, including each entry and exit point, connected to server with data feed to MC

*E-ticketing machine or computer connected to a central server; no handwritten clips

*Cones and chains for proper parking; barricades to control entry/exit

*Mobile applications for at least iOS and Android platforms where public can get info about parking, and MC officials can get realtime access to data

*System for using smart card-based passes

*The smart card monthly passes be issued as per rates in terms and conditions, but contractor may charge Rs 100 as security for card

*Branding or advertisement on one side of smart card and back side of parking slip allowed