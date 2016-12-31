Punjabi lyricist, singer Raj Brar dies at 47

Rajbinder Singh Brar, 47, popularly known as ‘Raj Brar’ in the Punjabi singing industry, died of cardiac arrest at a Chandigarh hospital on Saturday. He was a native of Malke village in Baghapurana of Moga district.

Brar was a lyricist, singer and director. One of Brar’s songs, “Teri Bhij Gayi Kurti Lal Pasine Nal Kude” sung by Harbhajan Mann was a huge success in the 90s.

Brar was active as a lyricist in the music industry since 1992, before he released his own album ‘Banto’. He shot to fame from his “Sadi Wari Rang Mukya” album. He ventured into film direction and his Punjabi movie “Jawani Jindabaad” did well.

Born on January 3, 1969, Brar completed his BA in music from Faridkot’s Government Brijindra College and shifted to Mohali in 1997. He is survived by wife Balwinder Kaur, daughter Savitaj Brar and son Joshnoor Brar.

Gitan Singh, Brar’s uncle, who is also sarpanch of Malke village, said the cremation will take place on January 3 or 4 at the village as they were waiting for Raj’s mother and brother from Canada.