Suicide by three gangsters: It was fake encounter, says Vicky Gounder in Facebook post

Two days after three wanted criminals owing allegiance to notorious gangster Vicky Gounder allegedly shot themselves after police cornered them in their hideout at Haryana’s Dabwali, Gounder and some of their supporters have claimed in a video the incident was a fake encounter.

The police had claimed that while Kamaljeet Singh alias Banti Dhillon and Jaspreet Singh alias Jumpy of Jaitu in Faridkot allegedly shot themselves in the head, Nishan Singh of Ferozepur died while been taken to hospital having suffered bullet injury in his chest.

On his Facebook page, Gounder has shared a video in which eight youths are seen standing in a line with two of them trashing the police theory.

“Yesterday Punjab and Haryana police killed Banti Dhillon, Jumpi Don and Nishan Singh and termed this as suicide. We have uploaded this video to tell that this was a fake encounter,” Gounder wrote.

The video was uploaded at 5:46pm on Wednesday.

In the video, a youth says, “Nishan was hit on the right side of his chest. Why will someone hit at right of his chest to commit suicide? He will shoot at left side of his chest or in the head.”

“The three might have committed crimes but there is punishment for every crime. When they had been cornered, the police should have waited for them to surrender. They were not terrorists to commit suicide. They should have been arrested,” he says.

Questioning the police theory, another youth said, “They had enough ammunition and could have engaged the police for two days. Why would they commit suicide? Police got mixed some intoxicant in their food and killed them while they were asleep.”

The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab and Haryana police.