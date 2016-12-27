Ankush’s Bengali release is a remake of Diljit Dosanjh’s Punjabi film Disco Singh

Bengali actor Ankush says that the entire focus today has shifted from the content of a film to the first three-day collection. “This is the hard truth. But the film industry today is concerned about the gross collection of a film, especially in the opening week. Today, everything is about numbers,” says the young actor.

Ankush is excited about the release of his new rom-com, Haripada Bandwala. He is well aware of the affect demonetisation has had on the Bengali film industry. The young actor also knows that his film is releasing along with one of the most awaited films of the year, Aamir Khan’s Dangal.

However, he believes that the festive season is the best time to release a film. “People are usually in a spending mood during Christmas. If the film manages to get a big opening, it would set the pace. I will be happy if the initial collection is good,” says the actor of Ki Kore Toke Bolbo.

The Zulfiqar actor also mentions that it’s important to make a film within the budget. “If you want to make it a profitable venture, you need to plan accordingly,” he says. He also keeps a tab on all recent Bengali releases.

A still from Diljit Dosanjh and Surveen Chawla starrer Punjabi film Disco Singh. (YouTube)

Ankush will be seen playing a bandwala in his next film, which is a remake of 2014 Punjabi film, Disco Singh. The Punjabi comedy film stars Diljit Dosanjh of Udta Punjab fame in the lead role.

Ankush says that the concept of the film has been taken from the Punjabi film. “I play an unsuccessful bandwala, who falls in love with an actress. It’s a comedy of errors,” says the actor, who is known for his comic timing in films such as Kelor Kirti and Jamai 420.

“The audience flocked to the theatres to watch Kelor Kirti within the first three days of its release. They want to see their favourite stars. So, it didn’t matter to them if the film resembled No Entry. I believe the audience will come to the theatres if they want to see us. All they want is entertainment,” says the actor.

Ankush also doesn’t shy away from admitting that actors today are easily accessible, which wasn’t the case even a few years ago. He also confesses that actors are insecure. He tells HT that there are times when he doesn’t like sharing a personal moment on Twitter. But it’s the need of the day. “My hangover of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge continued for months. But today, we forget about films within a few days. Also, actors are easily accessible, including me. But we are helpless. Everybody is promoting their films on social media. We feel insecure if we don’t promote our films,” says the Kanamachi and Khiladi actor.