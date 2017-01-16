 Khaidi No 150: Chiranjeevi film mints Rs 100 crore in opening weekend | regional movies | Hindustan Times
Khaidi No 150: Chiranjeevi film mints Rs 100 crore in opening weekend

regional movies Updated: Jan 16, 2017 16:56 IST
IANS
IANS
Chennai
Highlight Story

Chiranjeevi made a comeback after 10 years with Khaidi No 150. (KhaidiNo150/Facebook)

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s comeback Telugu film Khaidi No 150 has struck gold at the box office. In its opening weekend at the ticket window worldwide, the film grossed a whopping Rs 106 crore.

The figure was shared by the representative of the film, which released on January 11, and is produced by Ram Charan.

Read more

“This is a terrific comeback for Chiranjeevi. In the opening weekend, the film grossed Rs. 106 crore worldwide. The long festival weekend really helped the film to draw the audiences to cinemas,” said trade analyst Trinath.

Directed by VV Vinayak, the film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Tarun Arora.

An official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaththi, the film features Chiranjeevi in a dual role, and has music by Devi Sri Prasad.

Returning to face the arc lights after a decade, Chiranjeevi has been welcomed with much fanfare.

“The success of this film is proof of Chiranjeevi’s large fan base,” said Trinath.

<