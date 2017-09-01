LOL, Akshay Kumar to remake Ajith’s Veeram as Land of Lungi

Tamil superstar Ajith, basking in the success of his film Vivegam, is in the news for yet another reason. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar will star in the Hindi remake of Ajith-starrer Veeram. In all likelihood, the film will be called Land of Lungi (LOL).

Veeram was the first film Ajith and director Siva worked together. The film tells the story of a man, eldest of his four brothers, who is willing to go to any extent to safeguard their interests. Things change when love comes calling.

Akshay Kumar, who is also riding high thanks to the success of his films Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and Jolly LLB 2 earlier in the year, will reprise Ajith’s role in the film. The film’s name is derived from the clothing Akshay will wear -- which will be a lungi.

Veeram (2014) was the first film Ajith Kumar and Siva did together. The duo just gave a mega hit Vivegam this year.

Pinkvilla adds that Akshay has signed Farhad of Sajid-Farhad as the director for the film. The film will be produced by Sajid Nadiadwala with whom Akshay has worked in eight films till now. LOL will be a village-based drama and the makers are keen on roping in Tamannaah Bhatia, who starred in the original.

While it is not clear which films Ajith is working on next, Akshay has his hands full. He is currently shooting for Reema Kagti’s Gold and R Balki’s Padman. Soon he will begin promoting Shankar’s 2.o in which he makes his Tamil debut. Akshay has reportedly given his nod to a film called Kesar, based on the Battle of Saragarhi.

