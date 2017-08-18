Mersal is Vijay’s most expensive film. Here’s how much it will cost

Mersal is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated releases of the year. The Vijay-starrer is slated to hit the screens this Diwali, and it’s tipped to be made on a whopping budget of Rs 130 crore, making it the most expensive film in the star’s career. The numbers are truly shocking as no previous release of Vijay, going by some reliable trade pundits, has been made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore. These numbers have already set the expectations very high for the film, which reunites Vijay with director Atlee after last year’s Theri.

For the first time ever in his career, Vijay will be seen playing a triple role. He will be seen as a father and his two sons in the roles of a panchayat head, magician and a doctor. Vijay, as the panchayat head, is the retro portion of the film and it is rumoured to have been set in and around 1980s. Vijay’s three different avatars are said to be one of the highlights of the film and the team hopes they will be much talked about. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Nithya Menen and SJ Suryah.

Meanwhile, the audio launch of Mersal is set to take place in Chennai on August 20. A huge event, on a never before witnessed scale, is being planned and work is already underway in Nehru stadium. AR Rahman is expected to perform at this event. Two singles from the album - Aalaporan Tamizhan and Neethanae - have already been well received and the fans are waiting with bated breath for the rest of the songs.

