Will Ajith’s Vivegam beat Rajinikanth’s Kabali record at the box office?

Ajith’s Vedalam is gearing up for wide release on Thursday, amid sky-high expectations and excellent pre-release buzz. Trade pundits believe this kind of unprecedented craze is witnessed only during the release of a Rajinikanth film. Superstar’s Kabali currently holds the record for best opening day numbers (around Rs 21 crore) in Tamil Nadu and it has to be seen if Vivegam can surpass the record. Going by the craze for Vivegam and pre-release booking status, it shouldn’t surprise the trade if Vivegam can set new records. The fact that Vivegam is coming from a pair -- Siva and Ajith -- who have given back-to-back blockbusters should create box-office wonders.

According to theatre owners, tickets for the opening weekend have been sold like hot takes. Multiplexes have sold out tickets for the first days in just minutes and the booking system of several theatres crashed within seconds after they opened online booking. On Thursday, Chennai city alone will have over 300 shows of Vivegam, which is a record of sorts. In Tamil Nadu, the film is releasing in over 700 theatres and the four day weekend window will help the movie to rake in big numbers at the box-office.

Tipped to be spy thriller featuring Ajith and Vivek Oberoi in the roles of secret agents, the film has been produced on a budget of around Rs 130 crore. This means the film should do extremely well the box-office and a strong opening alone won’t help it to sustain. Trade sources believe the four-day weekend will really help the film draw audiences and hordes and since it’s having a solo release it’s sure to have a golden run, unless the content is really bad.

The film has been predominantly shot across exotic locations in Europe, especially in places such as Serbia, Austria, Georgia and Slovenia among others. Going by the promos, Ajith looks his stylish best in the film and has also set an example by sporting six-pack abs despite a long history of medical condition. Produced by Sathya Jyothi Films, Vivegam has music by Anirudh Ravichander. The film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Akshara Haasan in crucial roles.

Follow @htshowbiz for more