Which actors should portray Olympic champions on screen: HT readers decide

It’s been years since PT Usha ran the track, but if this plan of the central government works out, the yesteryears Asian Games champion may just catch a glimpse of her past glory on the silver screen soon.

With the information and broadcasting ministry sanctioning Rs 12 crore to produce films on six of India’s elite sportspersons, ranging from tennis champ PV Sindhu to hockey legend Dhyan Chand, few can wait to see which Bollywood heartthrob would be roped in to play their favourite player. HT asked its readers to place their bets, and these are the names they came up with...