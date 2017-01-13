Here’s how Roger Federer beat Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James and Tiger Woods

A study prepared by the London School of Marketing has revealed that Swiss tennis superstar Roger Federer was the world’s most marketable sports person in 2016.

Read more | Roger Federer slips to 17th, faces tough draw at Australian Open

According to the study, published by the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) website on Thursday, the former World No.1, currently ranked 17th, earned nearly $60.7 million last year despite his “slow year in terms of success in his sport”.

Read more | Andy Murray, Angelique Kerber top seeds for Australian Open

“His successful endorsement deals show that personal characteristics can also be an important part of long-lasting sponsorships,” the study said.

Federer is listed ahead of American basketball player LeBron James ($53.8 million) and golf players Phil Mickelson ($50.2 million) and Tiger Woods ($44.8 million).

Federer’s fellow tennis greats Novak Djokovic ($33.8 million) and Rafael Nadal ($31.8 million) are also listed in the top 10.

The world’s top 10 marketable sportsmen in 2016:

1) Roger Federer (tennis) - £49.2m

2) LeBron James (basketball) - £44.3m

3) Phil Mickelson (golf) - £41m

4) Tiger Woods (golf) - £36.9m

5) Kevin Durant (basketball) - £29.5m

6) Rory Mcilroy (golf) - £28.7m

7) Novak Djokovic (tennis) - £27.9m

8) Cristiano Ronaldo (football) - £26.2m

9) Jordan Spieth (golf) - £26.2m

10 )Rafael Nadal (tennis) - £26.2m