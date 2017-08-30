Indians have voted for their most desired honeymoon destination. Here are the top 5

Indonesian island Bali has topped the list of the most desired destination by Indian couples followed by Maldives and Thailand, said a survey. “Indian couples love travelling to beach destinations that offer visa-on-arrival options. Unlike wedding preparations that involve family members, honeymoon is an intimate affair that most couples choose to plan on their own at least six months to a year in advance.

“Bali is on the priority list of most honeymooners. Its sandy beaches and scenic beauty, complemented free visa-on-arrival options and plans to increase direct flight connectivity makes Bali even more appealing,” Ezeego1.com CEO and Director Neelu Singh said.

The survey was based on data on Ezeego1’s analysis of customer inquiries for honeymoon packages made online between January and June 2017. It revealed that while Greece and Paris still remained popular, Seychelles made it to the top five, recording the fastest growth in searches compared to last year.

Maldives is home to some of the greatest luxury hotels in the world and a preferred holiday destination by Bollywood celebrities, making it even more aspirational for honeymoon couples, it added.

Thailand has secured third position by attracting couples catering to all kind of budgets and needs, followed by Greece and Paris, which remained evergreen and more affordable than ever with the falling value of Euro, it said.

Seychelles is emerging in a big way as an aspiring and emerging destination for honeymooners, the survey said. Air Seychelles has started operating direct flights between Mumbai and Seychelles five times a week and this has aided the growth of Indian honeymooners heading to Seychelles by almost two-fold this year, it added.

While Mauritius, famous with couples for its range of exotic stay options, excellent beaches, climate and marine life, was ranked number seven followed by Sri Lanka that has become an ideal honeymoon destination as a short haul options and affordable getaway.

Scotland and Budapest, both believed to be romantic destinations, made it to the top 10 because of the favourable exchange rates they offer providing a great value for honeymooners, the survey added.