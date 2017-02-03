Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar’s father confirms his son is married, has a daughter

Much newsprint and online space have been consumed by Bigg Boss 10 winner Manveer Gurjar for not accepting his marital status. Adding to the controversy was the recent FIR lodged by Noida police against him as his fans caused traffic and public inconvenience to celebrate his win. The latest being, Manveer hospitalised for food poisoning.

Talking exclusively to HT City, Manveer’s father, 56-year-old Maharaj Singh, finally accepts that Manveer is married and the FIR was wrongly lodged against them. “Yes Manveer is married. It happened three years ago, though Manveer wasn’t ready for it. But after one-and-half-years, Manveer and his wife started having certain problems. You know like the way it happens between husband and wife. I don’t know what, only Manveer can talk about it. But yes my daughter-in-law and their one-and-a-half-year-old daughter live with us. In fact, he spoke about his marital status on Bigg Boss,” he says.

Both Maharaj Singh and Anoop Gurjar, elder brother of Manveer, shares that if Manveer goes to Mumbai to pursue his acting dreams, then either Anoop or his younger brother will look after his business. (Shivam Saxena/HT Photo)

As we visited his place early on Friday morning to meet his family, it was a sight to remember.

With a long line of cars waiting outside his suburban home and fans waiting to meet Manveer, while taking selfies with his family members, many sounded worried about his health. Most of them are even ready to wait or come back again to meet him.

The concerned father, who hopes that his son will be back in action soon, says, “Manveer is down with food poisoning. It happened due to change in food habits. Inside the (Bigg Boss) house his diet wasn’t that good and he lost about 15kgs. When he came out and started having proper food at home, it affected his system. Also due to his busy schedule, Manveer is not getting time to rest.”

However, he didn’t share the name of the hospital fearing that fans may visit him there as well, which may affect other patients.

About the FIR, he adds, “There has been some confusion. We actually got permission for 15 cars, but if 1500 cars containing his fans followed him what is our fault? Given the fact that they’ve showered love and support on Manveer and helped him win the show, can we tell them no? We have met the Police and I guess, the FIR doesn’t exist anymore.”

A fan, Shyam Sharma, who has come all the way from Agra says that he is sure that Manveer will go a long way. We also spotted fans from Bulandshahr and other parts of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, shouting slogans outside his house. “Manveer does have acting plans and I guess he had few offers too. But only he can give you the details,” says Anoop.

