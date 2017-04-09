Molestation case: TVF’s Arunabh Kumar gets interim protection from arrest

The Viral Fever (TVF) CEO Arunabh Kumar has been given interim protection from arrest in a molestation case till April 17 by a Mumbai sessions court.

As per reports, Kumar approached the Dindoshi sessions court for anticipatory bail, in the case of molestation, filed on March 29, following the complaint of a victim at the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Police Station.

According to investigating inspector Padmakar Devre from the MIDC, the complainant is not Kumar’s employee.

Kumar was then summoned by the MIDC Police to join the investigation in the case, registered under Sections 354 A and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He has now put in an application for Applied Behaviour Analysis (ABA).

On a related note, another case of the same was filed against the TVF CEO in the Versova Police Station, Mumbai, on March 30.

Earlier on March 14, the TVF had formed a committee to look into the allegations of sexual harassment against Kumar.

The TVF had formed an internal committee comprising the people from its Human Resource Department and Administration team.

In its official statement, TVF said, “We will leave no stone unturned to find the author of the article and bring them to serve justice for making such false allegations.”

However, a few TVF employees rubbished the allegations of sexual harassment against him.

Meanwhile, many have come forward criticising the TVF team for refusing to probe the allegations.

AIB team members Rohan and Tanmay Bhatt also took to Twitter, suggesting the organisation to probe the matter.

Last month, around 50 women had come forward on social media and complained against Kumar. However, none of them filed a complaint with the cops.

