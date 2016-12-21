Gulen network behind killing of Russian ambassador:Turkish FM

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday blamed the group of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen for the assassination of Russia’s ambassador in Ankara, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

In an interview with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Cavusoglu said “Turkey and Russia know that behind the attack... there is FETO,” it said, referring to Turkey’s acronym for Gulen’s organisation.

Gulen -- an exile accused of orchestrating an abortive coup in Turkey in July -- had earlier condemned the assassination as a “terrorist act” that left him “shocked and deeply saddened.”

