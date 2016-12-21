 Gulen network behind killing of Russian ambassador:Turkish FM | world-news | Hindustan Times
Gulen network behind killing of Russian ambassador:Turkish FM

world Updated: Dec 21, 2016 08:59 IST
AFP
AFP
Istanbul
Highlight Story

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a news conference after the talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov and his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow, Russia, December 20, 2016. (REUTERS Photo)

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday blamed the group of exiled Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen for the assassination of Russia’s ambassador in Ankara, the state-run Anadolu news agency said.

In an interview with US Secretary of State John Kerry, Cavusoglu said “Turkey and Russia know that behind the attack... there is FETO,” it said, referring to Turkey’s acronym for Gulen’s organisation.

Read | Sharp-suited killer of Russian ambassador ‘used police ID’ to enter Ankara show

Gulen -- an exile accused of orchestrating an abortive coup in Turkey in July -- had earlier condemned the assassination as a “terrorist act” that left him “shocked and deeply saddened.”

Read more | ‘Strong signs’ gunman who killed Russian envoy linked to US-based cleric: Official

