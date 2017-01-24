Moving US embassy in Israel will be declaration of war on Islam, says cleric

Moving the US embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would be a declaration of war on Islam, influential Iraqi cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said on Tuesday.

In a break with previous administrations, new US President Donald Trump has pledged to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and relocate the US embassy there from Tel Aviv.

Sadr, a firebrand Shiite cleric whose militia once fought US occupation forces in Iraq, called for the “formation of a special division to liberate Jerusalem were the decision to be implemented.”

Sadr said the Cairo-based Arab League as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the world’s main pan-Islamic body, should take a decisive stand on the issue or dissolve themselves.

The Najaf-based cleric also called “for the immediate closure of the US embassy in Iraq” should Washington go ahead with its promised embassy transfer in Israel.

Sadr supporters protesting against the lack of services and widespread corruption in the Iraqi state stormed the so-called Green Zone in Baghdad twice last year.

The protesters entered the parliament buildings and the prime minister’s office but did not attempt anything against the US embassy there, which is Washington’s largest foreign mission.

The United States works with Iraq on a range of issues, notably with military backing for the Iraqi offensive to retake large parts of the country seized by the Islamic State group.