Royal honour for chief of UK Indian doctors body, several others of Indian origin

Ramesh Mehta, president of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin, and Sandeep Singh Virdee, founder of a leading arts group, are among several leading professionals and experts named in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List released on Friday.

Mehta, who worked in the National Health Service as the lead paediatrician until his retirement, has been in the forefront of raising issues related to doctors of Indian and other non-EU origin. He also liaises with the Indian government and medical institutions on joint projects.

The individuals named in the list will be presented the honours such as OBE and MBE at ceremonies in Buckinmgham Palace during the year.

Individuals to be honoured include author JK Rowling and musician Paul McCartney, who are among the nine named for the Order of the Companion of Honour. Police officer Keith Palmer, who died in the terror attack on Westminster bridge in March, has been named for a posthumous bravery medal.

Birmingham-based Virdee is the founder and director of Darbar Arts Culture and Heritage Trust. He has been honoured for services to the promotion of Indian musical heritage in the UK.

The list includes Indian-origin academics with achievements in various disciplines, such as medicine and criminology. Parveen Kumar has been honoured for services to medicine and medical education.

Aisha Kulwant Gill, who was named for services to tackling forced marriage, honour crimes and violence against women, is professor of criminology at the University of Roehampton. Sital Singh Dhillon is honoured for services to higher education.

Other Indian origin individuals honoured are:

Kamaljit Kaur Hothi (for services to diversity in the banking sector); Arvind Michael Kapur (science, technology, business and enterprise); Chandrakant Kataria (housing in the East Midlands); Nikesh Kotecha (entrepreneurship, innovation in pharmaceutical services and philanthropy).

Harinder Singh Pattar (education), Nardeep Sharma (education), Rakesh Sharma (defence capability), Mahendra Pratap Singh Varma (cardiology), Pushpinder Chowdhury (for services to the Asian community in the UK.

Vilasgauri Ratilal Dhanani (voluntary and charitable services); Surinder Singh Jandu (community cohesion); Serbjit Kaur (dentistry); Vikas Kumar (arts and culture); Pritpal Singh Nagi (business and charity); Nitin Palan (interfaith relations).

Anjna Morarji Patel (for services to the parking profession); Bharti Rajput (podiatry and the economy); Tejinder Kumar Sharma (Hindi literature and community cohesion); Shobba Srivastava (community cohesion); Deepak Verma (arts).

Uma Nalayini Fernandes (community healthcare); Suraj Bhan Khandelwal (business and community); Vinod Mathuradas Kotecha (services to the Asian community); Sohail Munshi (primary care); and Mohinder Singh Sangha (for services to the community in Leicester).