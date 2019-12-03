‘Acting cannot be a hobby...it requires passion, dedication’

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 19:35 IST

If you want to make acting a profession then it can’t be your hobby, it has to be a passion, said charismatic casting director Mukesh Chhabra, linked to ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Chillar Party’, ‘Shahid’, ‘Dangal’, and ‘Sacred Games’. He was in Lucknow to participate in the Lucknow Film Forum.

“I have a big problem with those who come to me and say ‘Sir, mujhe bhi acting-shackting karwa do!’ This is a full-time job and is life for us. Then, how can someone say acting-shackting? How can you not take it seriously? Have you ever seen someone saying I want to be a doctor-shockter or wakil-shakil? I have given 15 years to casting and it’s my life. So, one has to be very serious about what they want to do in life,” he said.

Chhabra said that to become an actor, it is the talent and craft which matters more than your body and looks. “The physical thing is also important but for me, the most important thing is talent. If you are not a good actor then everything is immaterial. But, if you are good in your craft then other things can be worked upon,” he said.

So what do you look for? “For me, their educational background is secondary. It surely helps in life and in the long run. What I look at is education of acting: be it by any means – theatre, workshop, acting school. Basic understanding is a must. I fear people who land in Mumbai to become actors without receiving training or being groomed. Everyone feels they are great actors. On TikTok app, everyone is an actor.”

A lot of crash courses are being offered these days. Do they work? “Any learning is good and it adds to you. It will surely not harm you. What results will it yield, there can be no guarantees! I have seen pass-outs from NSD, BNA and other reputed institutes but they don’t have it in them. Your thirst to learn should never die.”

He will soon be opening a big centre in Lucknow where workshops, courses and auditions will be held year-long. “We will build a complete set-up here as we have in Mumbai and New Delhi. It is because we have lot of talent here and lots of projects are being made here so we can consume a lot of local talent and they can get more work.”

Besides acting, he spells out other prospective verticals in the industry. “Acting training workshops is going to be the next big thing. The kind of films that are being made and the dialogues that are being used this is going to become very strong. Dialect coach and Hindi diction coach will become big jobs. Writers, assistant directors, costume assistants are other verticals,” he said.

He is highly impressed with this belt. “Actors from Mumbai, Delhi and even in Punjab actors are not very good in Hindi and lehza. But, in cities like Lucknow, Bareilly people have ‘saaf bhasha aur unka uccharan bahut saaf hai’ (their language is clean and diction clear). Youngsters understand these things and they are grooming themselves. I have cast more than 20 actors in different films. We will be selecting more actors for projects to be shot here. If it suits us, we will take them to Mumbai too. We picked Zaira (Wasim) from Kashmir, Irfan Khan (Fatka in Chillar Party) on the streets of Mumbai. So, we can cast from anywhere.”

Any UP connection? “No I am from Punjab. But, people think so as I have cast so many actors from this place and during my theatre days, I have travelled to UP and MP a lot. In Lucknow, I have done a lot of theatre including at Bhartendu Natya Academy.”

He has acted in the TV series ‘Yudh’, films ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ and more. “It’s all about your interest. One should do what appeals to his heart. A lot of people ask me to act but I don’t want to do it. I am happy pushing people, supporting them and do my favourite thing which is casting, writing and direction.”

Tigmanshu Dhulia too has resisted acting for so many years but he made him play Ramadhir Singh in ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’. “I made him act but I never personally thought of acting. When I started, I never thought casting will become such a big job. But I just kept working and working. Then people did not understand its importance and now it’s a full-fledged profession.”

Now, he is focused on his film. “I have directed ‘Dil Bechara’ which will release in May. It stars Sushant (Singh Rajput) and Saif Ali Khan. For now, it’s just cast and direction.”