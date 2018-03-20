“Use the negative yogas to your advantage” – Dr. Vinay Bajrangi

The negative blemishes or Doshas in a horoscope can actually be used to one’s advantage. The Doshas which scare you the most can actually be your friend and bail you out of critical situations. It is just that the native may not be aware of the methods, through which the negative placements of planets in his horoscope can be turned around.

But, first, let me bust some misconceptions before I divulge this secret of the sages.

1.It is not only your horoscope which has negative placement of planets or the so-called Doshas. Each and every horoscope has some negativity in it and the responsibility lies on the shoulders of the native to activate or deactivate it.

2.An astrologer who just has the vision to see the negative yogas or the Doshas in the horoscope cannot offer solutions.

3.Negative yogas present in the horoscope can be overcome by positive Karmas.

4. Your past life deeds are responsible for your present horoscope, and a faulty karma can only be reversed by correcting your karma. With karma correction, this aspect will change for the better.

5.Never try to suppress the negative Doshas through remedies; it you succeed in your effort, the negativity is bound to surface at some other point of time in a more critical way. Brahma’s Karma Law says that one has to repent for every negative deed.

From the above postulates it becomes clear that the best way to get rid of the miseries is through Karma evaluation and correction.

Doshas are actually yogas

Let’s look at every Dosha and illustrate how positivity may be drawn out of it.

Daridra Yoga: This yoga can turn a person in to a pauper. This Dosha is said to be formed when the lord of income (11th house) goes in to any house of disaster (Trik house).

The hidden meaning of this yoga is that if this yoga is present in anyone’s horoscope it clearly means that he does not have to activate it. If the native does not force any yoga to get activated it will not give any results. This means that the presence of this Dosha in the horoscope is a sign of caution and precaution for the native to not be extravagant in his business pursuits. He should not be in manipulative businesses in which there are chances of heavy losses, and the business of speculation is also not their cup of tea. This clearly means that natives with this yoga should avoid any investments or commitments which involve high financial dealings that could ruin them.

Grahan Yoga: This yoga is formed when the luminaries (Sun & Moon) gets blemished by the dragon nodes (Rahu or Ketu). The luminary planet loses its sheen and sparkle due to this blemish.

Natives with this kind of Dosha should not be in a constant thinking mode. They should also be taking very good care of their health. One must further determine what lordship these luminaries have so that the significations of that house can be protected.

Kuja Dosha: Placement of Mars, a dreaded planet, is not considered auspicious in some houses (Bhav) which gives domestic happiness. This negative placement of Mars is seen with hesitation, and people try and overlook these horoscopes for marriage.

The hidden meaning of this Dosha is not understood by most of us. Mangal or Mars is not as dreaded as it is calumniated. If activated, it is not considered that bad, unless it is badly positioned. Various proportions can be thrown on the native so that they can alter or change their nature. Here, the significance of other planets can be effectively used. In times when the females of a household are working shoulder-to-shoulder with their men, this Dosha becomes a Yoga.

Guru Chandal Yoga: The Guru also gets blemished. Rahu does that and creates a rebellious yoga called the Guru Chandal Yoga. Rahu prevents Guru from tracking the righteous path and forces the person to be an outcast. However, no Dosha or Yoga can fructify without activation. These are aptly activated only when other planets play their significant parts and are simultaneously blessed by the Dasha and Gochar. Rahu may have been attributed as a negative planet but it acts as a catalyst and activates the significance of the planet in a positive manner.

If not for Rahu, scientific developments could not have taken place as Rahu imparts out-of-the-box thinking. In the present scenario, those having a Guru Chandal Dosha in their horoscope along with other planets to their support may actually be more blessed than others.

Shakat Dosha: Guru and Moon are Shadastaka (6-8 relationship) in the horoscope of the native, and this prevents coherency between the mind and the intuition. The intelligence is not used to the benefit of the native.

This Dosha is present in most horoscopes and does not normally give results, as the negativity carried by moon and Guru gets nullified by other planets that are transiting.

Kaal Sarpa Dosha: All planets, when aligned on either side of the axis of Rahu-Ketu, generate this Dosha. Kaal Sarpa Dosha is believed to suck all positivity out of the planets and debar the native from any fruitful results.

The placement of stars in one’s horoscope is a direct result of the deeds of one’s previous life. A person gets afflicted with Kaal Sarpa Dosha because his deeds were such that the Almighty decided that after giving him everything he should be robbed of it. Normally, a person with this Dosha pursues just one thing in life and if he does not succeed in it, he is left with no other choice but to repent for the rest of it. So, the hidden meaning of this Dosha is to have at least 2-3 fields in hand, so that if one does not work the others will.

There are many other fearsome Dosha which have a hidden message within. If one is able to decode the message, they will not fail in his life.

