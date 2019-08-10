Neighbour kills 6-year-old in Agra for protesting against unnatural sex

lucknow

The Mathura police nabbed a 22-year-old neighbour for the murder of a six-year-old boy in Mathura. The accused was booked under section 377 (unnatural sex), 302(murder), 201 (damaging evidence) and POSCO Act at Highway Police Station of Mathura.

A married man, the accused held the nose and mouth of the child when he protested to unnatural sex, which led to the child’s death.

“There were not many clues when the body of six-year-old Krishna, of Shankar Colony, Mathura, was recovered two days ago. A case was registered against unidentified persons at Highway Police Station in Mathura but investigations led us to the accused, Yogesh, who also resided in Shankar Colony,” said Mathura senior superintendent of police Shalabh Mathur.

“Yogesh had earned the trust of the victim’s family. Ironically, the family members of Krishna had saved the accused in a similar case in 2015, when along with other locals, they had given an affidavit stating that the accused was of a good character. He used to work as a labourer and had taken the child to the Jai Guru Dev compound nearby and had sodomised him,” the SSP said.

“When the child protested and shouted, the accused held the nose and the mouth of the boy, leading to his death. Later, Yogesh threw the body of the child over the compound wall and returned home. CCTV footage revealed that the accused had lured the child. Later, when he learned that he was being suspected, he burnt his shirt in an earthen stove kept on the roof of their house,” SSP Mathura said.

