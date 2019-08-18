Agra’s Poonam Yadav among 19 sportspersons nominated for Arjuna Award

agra

Aug 18, 2019

Indian cricketer Poonam Yadav brought laurels to her hometown Agra as she was nominated for the prestigious Arjuna Award.

There were celebrations at her house in Idgah railway colony after Poonam and 18 other sportspersons were selected for the honour on Saturday.

Daughter of retired army personnel Raghuveer Singh and homemaker Munni Devi, Poonam is employed as office superintendent at Agra division of North Central Railways.

Poonam has played 41 one-day international matches and 54 T-20 matches for the Indian women’s cricket team. She has claimed 63 wickets in ODIs at an average of 21.09 runs and 74 wickets in T-20s at an average of 14.77 runs.

The woman cricketer will be feted 23 years after discus thrower late Ajit Bhadoria from Agra got the Arjuna Award.

Poonam will be the fourth player and first woman player from Agra to receive the Arjuna Award, after ‘Iron Man’ Vijay Singh Chauhan (1972 decathlon athlete), Jagbeer Singh (1990 - hockey) and Ajit Bhadoria (1996-discus throw) from Agra were listed as Arjuna Award recipients.

She began her international career in April 2013 playing against Bangladesh in Ahmedabad. Poonam proved her utility as a right arm leg spinner and was part of the world cup final team that lost to England in 2017.

Talking on phone from Secunderabad (Telangana) while attending Indian Railways’ women’s cricket team training camp, Poonam expressed gratitude to late MAK Afghani who trained her in the beginning. She also thanked first international woman cricket player from Agra Hemlata Kala, coach Manoj Kushwaha and her parents.

“Cricket is religion to me and I always give my 100% to cricket. This award (Arjuna Award) will not only encourage me, but also other girls from Agra aspiring to be cricketers. I owe my success to my coaches, family, well wishers and seniors who always encouraged me,” she stated.

“I was the only woman cricketer in Agra when I began. But Poonam Yadav and others have continued the legacy and such encouragement means a lot for women players,” said Hemlata Kala while congratulating Poonam on her achievement.

North Central Railways general manager Rajeev Chaudhary congratulated Poonam Yadav for another feather in her cap.

