e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 07, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 07, 2019

‘Bride’ drugs groom, in-laws and flees with valuables

agra Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A ‘bride’ robbed her husband and in-laws on her first wedding night after drugging them with intoxicated food and fled with the valuables. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said police.

The woman was arrested on Monday, but the valuables that were in possession of her aides, were yet to be recovered.

The victim, Sarvan Singh, a resident of Susheel Nagar in Agra, lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday and a case was registered at Itimad-ud-Daula police station under Sections 420/328/382/506 of the Indian Penal Code.

“I lost my wife about a year ago and had to look after three daughters, the youngest being two years old. Therefore, I decided to re-marry. A distant relative, Devki Nandan, came with a proposal and got me married to Preeti (the accused). She cooked food for the family on the first day, but added some intoxicant, leaving all family members unconscious,” alleged Singh.

“When we regained senses, the bride was found missing. It was found that she, along with her associates including Devki Nandan, had absconded,” he added.

On Monday, the police received information that the absconding bride was nabbed by locals at Ramlila ground. The cops reached the spot and took her into custody, stated Vivek Trivedi, in-charge of Rakabganj police station in Agra.

“The valuables taken away be her were yet to be recovered,” he said.

During interrogation, Preeti revealed that Devki Nandan was leading the gang involved in robberies and she was part of it, said police.

“Preeti revealed that she was married nine years ago, but could not fund her requirements because her husband was unemployed. Two years ago, she came in contact with Devki Nandan and he offered Rs 5,000 to her to dupe Sarvan Singh on the pretext of marriage,” said Trivedi.

The search was on for Devki Nandan and his associates Pramod, Varsha and Shalu who took away the valuables looted from the victim’s house, he added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:05 IST

top news
‘Avoid firecrackers this Diwali, but if must…’: Environment minister Prakash Javadekar
‘Avoid firecrackers this Diwali, but if must…’: Environment minister Prakash Javadekar
Oct 07, 2019 21:14 IST
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
‘Have cut 2,141 trees in Aarey’: Mumbai Metro tweets status on tree felling
Oct 07, 2019 21:10 IST
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Pak fully compliant with 1 of 40 FATF recommendations, says status report
Oct 07, 2019 21:02 IST
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
One day Shiv Sainik will be chief minister, says Uddhav; BJP responds
Oct 07, 2019 16:52 IST
Ban on Goa’s beach shacks ends, high court says no proof of adverse impact
Ban on Goa’s beach shacks ends, high court says no proof of adverse impact
Oct 07, 2019 21:06 IST
Rajnath Singh to officially receive Rafale aircraft in France tomorrow
Rajnath Singh to officially receive Rafale aircraft in France tomorrow
Oct 07, 2019 20:16 IST
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Sania Mirza confirms her sister Anam is marrying Azharuddin’s son
Oct 07, 2019 13:27 IST
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
WhatsApp’s Dark Mode feature finally gets closer to the official roll-out
Oct 07, 2019 19:25 IST
trending topics
Virat KohliWar box office collectionNavratri Day 9Taapsee PannuRealme X2 ProDussehra 2019 WishesOnePlus 7TSalman KhanAyushmann KhurranaHappy Birthday Zaheer KhanSania MirzaDurga Puja 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News