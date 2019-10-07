‘Bride’ drugs groom, in-laws and flees with valuables

agra

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:05 IST

A ‘bride’ robbed her husband and in-laws on her first wedding night after drugging them with intoxicated food and fled with the valuables. The incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, said police.

The woman was arrested on Monday, but the valuables that were in possession of her aides, were yet to be recovered.

The victim, Sarvan Singh, a resident of Susheel Nagar in Agra, lodged a complaint with the police on Sunday and a case was registered at Itimad-ud-Daula police station under Sections 420/328/382/506 of the Indian Penal Code.

“I lost my wife about a year ago and had to look after three daughters, the youngest being two years old. Therefore, I decided to re-marry. A distant relative, Devki Nandan, came with a proposal and got me married to Preeti (the accused). She cooked food for the family on the first day, but added some intoxicant, leaving all family members unconscious,” alleged Singh.

“When we regained senses, the bride was found missing. It was found that she, along with her associates including Devki Nandan, had absconded,” he added.

On Monday, the police received information that the absconding bride was nabbed by locals at Ramlila ground. The cops reached the spot and took her into custody, stated Vivek Trivedi, in-charge of Rakabganj police station in Agra.

“The valuables taken away be her were yet to be recovered,” he said.

During interrogation, Preeti revealed that Devki Nandan was leading the gang involved in robberies and she was part of it, said police.

“Preeti revealed that she was married nine years ago, but could not fund her requirements because her husband was unemployed. Two years ago, she came in contact with Devki Nandan and he offered Rs 5,000 to her to dupe Sarvan Singh on the pretext of marriage,” said Trivedi.

The search was on for Devki Nandan and his associates Pramod, Varsha and Shalu who took away the valuables looted from the victim’s house, he added.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:05 IST