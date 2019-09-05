Jr docs go on token strike, demand 7th Pay Commission implementation

agra

Updated: Sep 05, 2019 19:15 IST

Resident doctors at the Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC) went on a token strike on Thursday demanding implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission.

OPD services remained suspended from 12pm to 2pm. But the emergency and other wards remained unaffected during the protest.

“Nearly 300 resident doctors were on token strike. We demanded implementation of Seventh Pay Commission for residents and interns,” claimed Dr Bhupendra Chahar, president of the Junior Doctors’ Association (JUDA) at SNMC.

Resident doctors in Jhansi, Kanpur, Badaun and Meerut also jointly protested in support of their demands, he said.

“At SNMC, Seventh Pay Commission salaries are given to senior doctors and nurses but resident doctors are not given the same. So, we have been demanding implementation of Seventh Pay Commission,” he said.

He said junior doctors at SGPGI and Saifai Medical College are given Seventh Pay Commission salaries, but that’s not the case at SNMC.

Chahar said the director-general (medical education) assured that junior doctors at SNMC would also get salaries according to Seventh Pay Commission but it would take some time.

-Yogesh Dubey

First Published: Sep 05, 2019 19:15 IST