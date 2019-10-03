e-paper
Traders urged to buy back used plastic from consumers

agra Updated: Oct 03, 2019 19:07 IST

Hindustantimes
         

The Agra Nagar Nigam (ANN) has urged traders to buy back used plastic from people in order to curb use of single-use plastics in the city.

Traders have also been asked to display boards at their establishments mentioning about the ‘buy-back’ scheme so that people avail it and become part of the exercise to rid Agra of plastic waste, stated members of the Plastic Packaging Manufacturers’ Association of Agra during a workshop on Thursday.

The plastic waste collected by the traders would be sent to the nagar nigam’s recycling plant, said the panelists.

Divisional commissioner (Agra) Anil Kumar, municipal commissioner Arun Prakash, ADM (city) KP Singh and other officials took part in the workshop and shared their views.

Ashish Jain, alumni of IIT-Delhi, presented the road map for extended producer responsibility.

“Single-use plastic is harmful for the environment, animals and humans. Use of eco-friendly cups, plates and glasses should be promoted, as it will be helpful in making Agra clean and green,” said divisional commissioner Anil Kumar, who was the chief guest on the occasion.

“I have shared various ways through which single-use of plastic can be discouraged. With the help of the presentation, I cleared their doubts and answered queries of members of Plastic Packaging Manufacturers’ Association,” said Ashish Jain.

Municipal commissioner Arun Prakash emphasised that people should adopt the three ‘R’ – Refuse, Reuse and Recycle to discourage single-use plastic.

He added, “Plastic traders should introduce buy-back scheme and start displaying boards that create awareness about it.”

“Agra Nagar Nigam has set up a material recovery facility plant at Tedi Bagia locality in the city and it is of 120 metric tonnes capacity,” said Rajeev Kumar Rathi, executive engineer (environment), ANN.

-Yogesh Dubey

 

First Published: Oct 03, 2019 18:30 IST

India News