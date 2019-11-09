Seven fresh cases of dengue, 10 of malaria in Agra

agra

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 17:25 IST

Seven fresh cases of dengue and 10 cases of malaria have been reported in Agra, said health department officials.

Since January, the district has seen 54 dengue cases, 67 malaria cases and four of chikungunya, they said.

To tackle vector-borne diseases, chief medical officer (CMO), Agra had formed rapid response team and created isolation wards at the District Hospital and Sarojini Naidu Medical College (SNMC). The affected patients were provided free treatment, tests and medicines.

“We have found seven more positive cases of dengue in Agra. Ten positive cases of malaria have also been reported in the district,” said Dr RK Dixit, District Malaria Officer, Agra.

“The patients affected by dengue are from Runakta, Sewla, Dayalbagh and other localities of Agra. However, there are some patients who belong to other states,” he said.

The patients are under treatment and blood samples of their family members are also being collected for tests. “Proper medical treatment is being given to the patients by the team of expert doctors,” added Dixit.

“This year the percentage of patients is less in comparison to last year. In 2018, there were 190 dengue cases. But this year, 54 cases have been reported since January. This is due to awareness among people and alertness of health department,” he said.

Talking about the symptoms of dengue, RK Dixit shared, “The patient experiences sudden high fever, headache, pain behind the eyes, severe joint and muscle pain. Anyone having such symptoms must contact the district hospital or SNMC, as we have a team of professionals to provide best treatment free of cost.” - Yogesh Dubey