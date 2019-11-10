Seven, including ex-minister, expelled from BSP

agra

Updated: Nov 10, 2019 19:21 IST

A former minister, three former MLAs and three former district presidents were expelled from the Bahujan Samaj Party allegedly for indiscipline and anti-party activities.

Santosh Kumar Anand, district unit president of the BSP, issued a press statement on Sunday declaring that seven party leaders including Sunil Kumar Chittor, former MLC and Narain Singh Suman, former minister in Mayawati regime had been expelled from the party.

“The others expelled from the party include former MLAs Kalicharan Suman, Swadesh Kumar, three former district unit presidents of BSP – Bhartendu Arun, Malkhan Singh and Vikram Singh,” stated Anand.

Party leaders were getting reports about their indiscipline and their involvement in anti-party activities. After getting these charges verified, these seven BSP leaders were expelled in the interest of party, stated Anand.

Most of these leaders had a long association with the party. But the biggest surprise was the expulsion of Sunil Kumar Chittor who had been party coordinator for long and was recently declared candidate for by-election on Tundla assembly seat of Firozabad. However, bypolls were not held here because of a pending litigation.

Chittor expressed surprise over his expulsion and alleged that a few leaders were giving misleading feedback to party chief Mayawati.

“I devoted three decades of my life to the BSP and could not dream of indulging in anti-party activities or indiscipline. This is a conspiracy by those who do not wish well for the party and succeeded in giving wrong feedback to the party leadership,” said Chittor.

“I am associated with the mission, which BSP leader Mayawati has taken up. I will remain associated with it,” he added.

Former minister in Mayawati cabinet Narain Singh Suman had moved to the RLD to contest assembly election, but had re-joined the BSP recently. He had been horticulture minister in the BSP regime.

Kalicharan Suman had been MLA from Agra (rural) in 2012 assembly election.

With these expulsions, no noted face now seems to be associated with the party as former MLAs Dharampal Singh, Suraj Pal and Bhagwan Singh Kushwaha had left the party before the Lok Sabha election and joined the Congress to support Raj Babbar who contested from Fatehpur Sikri.

Another former MLA Gutiyari Lal Dubesh had already joined the BJP and Seema Upadhyay, former MP from Fatehpur Sikri, had refused to contest for BSP from Fatehpur Sikri in the Lok Sabha election. Her husband and close confidante of Mayawati, Ramveer Upadhyay too maintained distance from the BSP.

The BSP had won six assembly seats out of the total nine in Agra district to finish runner-up in the recent Lok Sabha elections.