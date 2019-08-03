Now, AMU rusticates former secretary of students’ union

cities

Updated: Aug 03, 2019 19:43 IST

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) rusticated former secretary of the varsity’s students’ union (AMUSU) Huzaifa Aamir for a period of five years on grounds of indiscipline.

Two days ago, the university had rusticated AMUSU’s former vice-president Hamza Sufiyan on similar ground.

Both these students were arrested and sent to jail on Thursday after being booked by the Civil Lines police for staging protest and creating unrest on the campus.

They duo was allegedly leading protests against setting up of a police post on the campus. In a press statement issued earlier, the AMU authorities had accused these two student leaders of repeatedly misbehaving with functionaries of the university, including dean (students’ welfare), registrar and the employees in the office of the vice-chancellor.

Denying rumours regarding setting up of a police post on the campus, AMU warned miscreants of most stringent action for indulging in indiscipline and misconduct, as per rules of the university.

The university authorities had also suspended 10 students of Syedna Tahir Saifuddin School run by AMU.

CAPTION: Rapid Action Force deployed near AMU campus in Aligarh on Saturday.

First Published: Aug 03, 2019 19:32 IST