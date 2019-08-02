Stay away from rumours, AMU vice-chancellor urges students

cities

With Aligarh Muslim University’s new academic session beginning amidst student unrest and arrest of students, vice-chancellor Tariq Mansoor urged new entrants to the varsity to stay away from rumours spread for ulterior motives and laid stress on discipline as an integral aspect of education system.

“I welcome you to this new academic session 2019-20 and send wishes and blessings to all my students. I hope you all will take the university to greater heights with our founder Sir Syed Ahmed Khan’s vision as the guiding principle,” the V-C said.

“In the last two years, the university has seen its best-ever performance in the National Institutional Ranking Framework, the official ranking agency of the HRD ministry; 2nd best in US News and World Report; and 3rd best in India Today,” he stated.

“It would have been a happy moment had the university reopened on a peaceful note. Unfortunately, there have been issues on which I address you directly,” said Mansoor while holding students as central tenet of the AMU.

To explain the disciplinary action taken by the university, the V-C said it was taken against some students only after “repeated intolerable acts of indiscipline and criminal misconduct, and after they crossed the red line.”

“It is sad to know that some students are involved in rumour mongering about installation of a police chowki on the campus. I urge students not to believe these rumours. Please cross-check and verify when any untoward issue is reported through any medium of information to you,” he urged.

“Examinations are the backbone of any academic system, thus, it is our primary duty to have transparent and fair system of conducting examinations. To maintain the sanctity of examinations, we cannot accept unfair means, tampering or interference from those who have vested interests,” stated the V-C.

“Keep yourself well informed rather than believing rumours spread through social media by miscreants,” he added.

He emphasised on resolving issues in a democratic way by having a wide-ranging dialogue with all stakeholders on any issue concerning students.

“No academic institution can flourish without basic discipline on the part of its students and staff. Hence, I state with full responsibility and authority at my command that anyone found indulging in indiscipline or vitiating peaceful harmony will be dealt with sternly in accordance with law” he asserted.

